Man injured after shooting in Frayser, MPD says

A man was hurt following a Frayser shooting.

At approximately 2 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Helmwood Street, in Frayser.

Officers were told that one of the parties involved left the scene before officers arrived.

A man was driven by a private vehicle to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

