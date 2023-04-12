Man injured in shooting in Gastonia

A man was shot and left with serious injuries near a smoke shop in Gastonia on Wednesday, the Gastonia Police Department said.

The man, who police have not named, was shot in a confrontation that started at around 11:45 a.m. outside Buddha's Bazaar on the 4000 block of East Franklin Boulevard, said police spokesman Rick Goodale.

Police found the man who was shot near a U-Haul facility around a block away.

He was hospitalized with an injury to his midsection, Goodale said.

