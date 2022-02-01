Man injured after shooting himself inside car at O’Reilly Auto shop, Fort Worth police say

A man was injured inside a vehicle at an O’Reilly Auto store after he “negligently discharged his firearm,” Fort Worth police said.

Officers were called to the auto shop, located in the 4400 block of East Lancaster Avenue, around 8 p.m. Monday after a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, police, fire and MedStar personnel found a man who was “requesting medical assistance but who had not been the victim of a shooting.”

Later Monday night, around 9 p.m., police were dispatched to John Peter Smith Hospital, on a report that a shooting victim had arrived in a private vehicle.

“It was determined that this individual, an adult male, had been inside a vehicle at the O’Reilly Auto store when he negligently discharged his firearm and received a gunshot wound to a lower extremity,” police said. “He was transported to the hospital by another individual for treatment.”

The police department’s Gun Violence Unit continues to investigate.