Man injured in shooting at The Hub apartment complex, Tallahassee police say

A man was shot and left with non-life threatening injuries in a Tuesday night shooting at an student housing apartment complex, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man in the parking lot of the The Hub Tallahassee apartments on Ocala Road and immediately rushed him to a local hospital for treatment, according to a Wednesday morning TPD incident synopsis.

He was treated and released from the hospital, according to TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner. She could not provide more information because the investigation is ongoing.

The victim "is not college age," she added.

Meantime, forensic investigators scoured the scene where they found several pieces of evidence, the synopsis said. As of Wednesday morning, "there are no witnesses ... and the suspect is unknown."

The Democrat was only made aware of the shooting the day after it occurred; TPD no longer publishes immediate alerts for shootings that don't involve either "life-threatening injuries" or "multiple injuries."

This is at least the 71st shooting in Tallahassee/Leon County since Jan. 1, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat. At least 48 people have been injured and 15 are dead.

