Man injured after shooting in Lexington’s Winburn area. Persons of interest detained.

Investigators have detained two persons of interest after a shooting took place in the Winburn area of Lexington Monday night, according to police.

Officers were patrolling the area around 6:30 p.m. Monday when they heard multiple shots fired, police said. They later found a victim at the intersection of Pennebaker Drive and Costigan Drive.

Police said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Witness statements led officers to detain two persons of interest later in the night, according to police. There haven’t been any updates about the persons of interest. It’s unclear if they’ve been charged with anything.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.