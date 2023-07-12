Man injured in shooting at lounge in Statesville, police say
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a lounge that has left one person seriously injured.
Just before 3 a.m., police said they responded to reports of shots fired at the Nimbus 9 Lounge on Shelton Avenue.
At the scene, a man was found across the street from the lounge with a gunshot wound. Police said the man had been inside of the business before the shooting occured.
He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No suspects have been identified in connection with this case. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
