Man injured in shooting on May Street in Hartford

A man was injured in a shooting on May Street in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to Hartford police.

Police responded to May Street for a ShotSpotter activation in the area after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. While police were investigating the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. He was listed in stable condition.

The shooting is believed to have taken place on May Street, police said.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.