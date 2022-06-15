Man injured in shooting near busy Lexington shopping center

Lexington police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they were called to Tates Creek Centre early Tuesday evening.

Lexington police Lt. Jeremiah Davis said police had been told that the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Davis said police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Tates Creek Road and Tates Creek Centre Drive at 6:46 p.m. when they found the man.

The main entrance and exit to the shopping center was shut down as police investigated. They appeared to be focusing on a passenger car that was parked in the exit lane.

Davis said police did not have any information about a suspect to release.

He asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the Lexington Police Department or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.