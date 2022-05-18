Man injured in shooting near downtown Merced, police say

One man was hurt in a shooting reported Tuesday evening in the area of East Main and G streets, according to Merced police.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:21 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department news release.

Witnesses described an altercation that may have occurred just prior to the shooting and an unknown male fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries/

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sergeant Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodc@cityofmerced.org