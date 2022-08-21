Man injured after shooting near Orange County men’s club

A man was shot near Stars Men’s Club early Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call about the shooting on 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m., about six minutes after the club was set to close.

Read: 72-year-old man killed after exiting his vehicle on I-4, troopers say

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read: 5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe crash

Investigators said they spent at least seven hours at the scene.

A Channel 9 crew was there as investigators laid out evidence markers and scanned the parking lot of Stars Men’s Club.

Read: Attorney for accused Parkland school shooter expected to give opening statement Monday

Crime scene investigators took pictures of several pieces of evidence including a white Cadillac SUV, which was later loaded onto a tow truck and taken away from the property.

The sheriff’s office said it has confirmed the male shooter is cooperating with the investigation but the cause of the shooting is still unknown.

See a map of the shooting below:

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.