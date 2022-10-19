Man injured after shooting near Parkway Village hotel, person being questioned, MPD says

A man was hurt after a shooting near a Holiday Inn.

At approximately 10:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting on South Perkins Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said that a person was detained at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

