Man injured after shooting near Parkway Village hotel, person being questioned, MPD says
A man was hurt after a shooting near a Holiday Inn.
At approximately 10:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting on South Perkins Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Police also said that a person was detained at the scene.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
