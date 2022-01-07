Man injured in shooting near Portage Avenue in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting near the intersection of Portage Avenue and West Navarre Street that sent one man to the hospital.

South Bend police were called to the 400 block of West Navarre around 8 p.m. Thursday for a ShotSpotter alert where they found shell casings. The victim, however, left the scene before officers arrived and was located by first responders about three miles north at the intersection of Portage, west of Angela Boulevard.

The 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to scanner traffic from the incident. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown, according to a police department spokeswoman.

The department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and there is no suspect information as of Friday morning.

