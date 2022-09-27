Man injured in shooting near Seattle’s Pioneer Square Station
Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon near Pioneer Square Station in Seattle.
Police tweeted before 3:30 p.m. that officers were called to Third Avenue and Yesler Way.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
The shooter fled the scene, but police are searching for them.
It is not known what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
There is a @SeattlePD incident on 3rd Ave at Yesler Way blocking the SB lanes. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/F7dbHHgr6i
— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) September 27, 2022