Man injured in shooting near south Fort Worth motel Thursday afternoon, police say
A man was injured in a south Fort Worth shooting Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Southwest Loop 820 around noon and was reported near a Scottish Inn motel, according to an incident report.
Police responded to the area after the report of shots fired.
Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He’s listed in unknown condition.
The investigation remains ongoing.