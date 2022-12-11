Man injured after shooting in Orange Mound, MPD says
The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man injured in Orange Mound on Sunday.
Police said it happened at 12:40 a.m., in the 700 Block of Baltimore Street.
MPD said officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
