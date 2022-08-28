Man injured after shooting outside Beale Street hotel, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 30 block of Beale Street outside the Hyatt Centric Hotel for a shots fired call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

One man was found and taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

