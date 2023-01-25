Man injured in shooting outside of Butler Twp. restaurant

Police in Butler Twp. are still trying to piece together what led up to man being shot outside of a restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called out the parking lot of the Olive Garden on Miller Lane on reports of a shooting.

>> UPDATE: At least 4 people taken to hospital after rescue, hazmat operation at Dayton business

When they got on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper right thigh, according to Chief John Porter. The man told police that he had been shot by someone while they were both sitting in a vehicle.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. His current condition in unknown at this time.

When News Center 7 was on scene Tuesday, our crew saw officers looking inside of a black Volkswagen sedan. Our crew reported that police had that car towed from the scene.

“At this time our investigators have received conflicting information and statements concerning any suspect(s) or suspect vehicle descriptions,” Porter said in a release.

>> Bengals’ Burrow among NFL MVP finalists

Police noted that they did not believe that neither the person shot nor the suspect(s) have any connection to the Olive Garden or any local businesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Butler Twp. Police at (937) 890-2671 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867. Information can also be submitted online at www.maimivalleycrimestoppers.com.



