Man injured in shooting outside Tacoma Mall

A man was found shot Wednesday night outside the Tacoma Mall after an off-duty police officer heard gunshots in the parking lot.

The gunshot victim was initially transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police later said his condition improved, and his injuries were no longer considered life threatening.

A Tacoma Police Department officer found the man at about 7:45 p.m. on the ground outside the north side of the mall, police said.

It’s not clear who was involved in the shooting or what led up to it. No more details were immediately available.