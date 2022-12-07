Man injured in shooting after reported altercation at Tukwila home

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an individual he reportedly assaulted in Tukwila on Tuesday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 15200 block of 40th Avenue South, near Southcenter Boulevard, after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, the man was reportedly shot by “an individual associated with the residence.”

The man reportedly assaulted that individual multiple times before he shot.

This is a developing story.