Man injured in shooting in Thomasville

Feb. 10—THOMASVILLE — A man was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound at a Thomasville house Thursday night.

The shooting in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue was reported just before 7:45 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department said. No information was released about how he was shot.

The man, whose name was not released, was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he was in critical condition Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, but the Thomasville Police Department indicates that investigators aren't seeking any suspects.