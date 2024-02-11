Man injured after shooting in Titusville, police say
The Titusville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a shooting Friday evening injured a man.
Police said they were called to a parking lot near North Singleton Avenue for a shots fired call around 5:45 p.m.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim who was shot.
According to a news release, the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, and this is an isolated incident.
If anyone has any information that can help detectives, contact the police department at 321-264-7800.
You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
See a map of the location below:
