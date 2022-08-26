Man injured in shooting at Troy park, police ask public for help

Aug. 25—Troy police are asking for the public's help in investigating a shooting Wednesday evening at Troy Community Park in which a 29- year-old man received what officers called non-life threating injuries.

The police department Thursday afternoon released a video submitted by a witness to the shooting, asking anyone who can identify those shown to contact police or the county Communication Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to also contact Troy police at 937-339-7525. Information also can be submitted to https://www.troyohio.gov/formcenter, emailed to PDgeneralstaffmail@troyohio.gov or calling the Communication Center at its non-emergency number, 937-440-9911

The Communication Center received a report of shots fired at the park on Adams Street around 7:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded and began checking the area. They also received a report minutes later of a man dropped off at Kettering Health Troy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by helicopter to Kettering Medical Center, police Chief Shawn McKinney said in a statement.

The following vehicles were seen in the area or leaving the area immediately following the shooting, police said: — Blue Dodge Charger with LED headlights — Gray Chrysler 200 — Black Chrysler 300 with black rims — Silver Toyota Tacoma with after-market rims.