LANSING – Police were investigating a shooting incident that left a man injured Tuesday evening in Lansing.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Mount Hope and Pattengill avenues.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said.

No other details were released, and it was unclear if any arrests had been made.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man injured in shooting Tuesday afternoon on W. Mount Hope Avenue in Lansing