Man wounded in shooting by a University of Chicago police officer

A man was shot and wounded by an on-duty University of Chicago Police Department officer in the Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday, school officials said.

A UCPD officer who was on patrol saw a man with a handgun while walking near the corner of 53rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue, according to a statement from Eric Heath, associate vice president for safety and security at the University of Chicago.

When approached by the officer, the man fired shots and the officer fired back and struck him, officials said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

No one else was injured. The Chicago Police Department and U. of C. were investigating, officials said.

The UCPD officer was being placed on mandatory administrative leave. “We extend our concern to everyone involved in this incident and their families,” Heath said in the statement.

