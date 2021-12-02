Man injured in shooting Wednesday near Southeast High School in Kansas City

One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Southeast High School in Kansas City.

The man told police he was near 64th and College Avenue when another person pulled up next him and began to fire shots, the Kansas City Police Department said.

A school resource officer stationed at the high school heard the shots. The victim drove to the school parking lot where officers found he had been shot in the leg.

The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.