Man injured in shooting at Western Hills apartment complex, Fort Worth police say

A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night during a fight at an apartment complex in the Western Hills North neighborhood of Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Cambridge Court Apartments, in the 8100 block of Calmont Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. for a possible shooting. Witnesses told the officers there had been a fight, but the details were inconsistent and police couldn’t find a victim.

Around 10:30 p.m. officers were notified of a shooting victim who had gone to a local emergency center for treatment. The man had been shot in the lower right leg, police said. He was already gone when the officers arrived, but they believed he was the victim from Cambridge Court Apartments and notified the officers there.

The victim returned to Cambridge Court Apartments around 10:45 p.m., police said, and officers were able to talk with him. The circumstances surrounding the shooting aren’t clear, but the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition for further treatment, officials said.

The Gun Violence Unit is investigating the shooting, police said.