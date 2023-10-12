Man injured in Somerset County shooting, state police say

A man was shot during what state police are calling a domestic-related incident in Somerset County on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to a home along Demarco Road in Jenner Township at 2:07 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who was shot in the stomach.

Life-saving measures were given to the man and he was taken to an area hospital.

State police said he was shot during an altercation with a family member at the home.

A 20-year-old man was detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

