Man injured in South Memphis shooting, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 140 block of South Parkway West for a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the man was dropped off by a private car and then taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of West Fay Avenue.

The known suspect fled the scene on foot.

