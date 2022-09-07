Man injured in South Seattle stabbing

A man was injured in a stabbing in South Seattle on Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street after a man called 911 and said he had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they provided aid to the man until Seattle Fire medics took over. The man was eventually transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was smoking a cigarette when another man approached him and asked him for one.

When the victim declined, the man stabbed him in the arm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

