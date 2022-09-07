Man injured in South Seattle stabbing
A man was injured in a stabbing in South Seattle on Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department announced.
According to police, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street after a man called 911 and said he had been stabbed.
When officers arrived, they provided aid to the man until Seattle Fire medics took over. The man was eventually transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim was smoking a cigarette when another man approached him and asked him for one.
When the victim declined, the man stabbed him in the arm.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
More news from KIRO 7
All 10 victims identified in deadly floatplane crash into Puget Sound; NTSB heading wreckage search
Thurston County teens being charged as adults in Orting man’s homicide
Ohio man convicted of raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2, sentenced to life in prison
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com