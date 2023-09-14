Man injured in Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Wednesday.
Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6100 block of Mt. Moriah at 6:42 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say the suspect(s) fled in a tan sedan.
If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.