Man injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Wednesday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6100 block of Mt. Moriah at 6:42 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspect(s) fled in a tan sedan.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

