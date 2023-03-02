Man injured in southwest Fort Worth shooting after argument at boarding house, police say

A man was shot early Thursday in southwest Fort Worth when an argument escalated into violence, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at a boarding house in the 6400 block of Winn Street in the Wedgwood neighborhood around 3:40 a.m., according to police.

The victim told officers he was inside his private living quarters with a woman who was an acquaintance. The suspect, a man who also knows the victim, entered the victim’s quarters and they began to argue, police said.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the abdomen. The suspect and the woman, who was a witness to the shooting, fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to officials. The Gun Violence Unit will assist with the investigation.

No arrests have been made, according to police. A description of the shooter has not been released.