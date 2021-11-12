Police release name of man who died after SPID crash near Sunrise Mall

A man who was injured in the seven-vehicle crash on South Padre Island Drive near Sunrise Mall has died.

Monday afternoon, a 47-year-old man driving a white GMC truck on the SPID access road lost control of his vehicle, causing him to sideswipe a vehicle and rear-end another before flipping and striking other vehicles in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

Westbound lanes of South Padre Island Drive were closed after an accident Monday.

A 55-year-old man injured in the accident died of his injuries on Wednesday, according to Senior Officer Gena Pena. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as James Sullivan.

Six people, including the driver, were believed to have been injured in the crash. Some were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries. One of those was a child.

The driver, whose name has not been released by police, faces three counts of intoxication assault when released from the hospital. Those charges could be increased, Pena said.

