Assault suspect hospitalized after victim stabbed him in self-defense

A man was hospitalized with stab wounds after police responded to a possible disturbance early Saturday morning at an apartment complex off Professional Drive.

Wichita Falls Police investigated the scene of an assault Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Professional Drive.

According to Wichita Falls Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Shortly after 4 a.m., Saturday, police responded to an apartment complex on Professional Drive for a man walking around the complex with blood on him.

A man told them his son was in an altercation with someone that had attacked a woman.

Wichita Falls Police investigated the scene of an assault Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Professional Drive.

They found the woman with blood on her face and other numerous injuries. She told them she was assaulted and that she stabbed the assault suspect with a kitchen knife in self-defense.

Emergency AMR medics transported a stabbing victim from the scene of an assault Saturday morning on Professional Drive.

The officers found blood in an apartment and in a stairwell. They also found a large pool of blood behind the apartment building.

Several witnesses told police the suspect was in one of the apartments. He was found hiding behind one of the apartment buildings.

Emergency medics transported a stabbing victim from the scene of an assault Saturday morning on Professional Drive.

First Responders and an AMR ambulance responded. The 42-year-old suspect was transported to the hospital with stab-wound injuries. Sgt. Eipper said he will be arrested and charged with the assault. He also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Emergency AMR medics transported a stabbing victim from the scene of an assault Saturday morning on Professional Drive.

More: Victim rushed to hospital after Flying J stabbing

Stay with the Times Record News for more information.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Assault suspect hospitalized after victim stabbed him in self-defense