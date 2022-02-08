Man injured in stabbing in southwest Modesto, police say

Modesto police are investigating a reported stabbing that left a man injured Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. on South Washington Street in southwest Modesto.

Early reports indicate the victim is an adult male, Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. He was transported to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known, but Bear said he is expected to survive.

Detectives and a crime scene unit are at the scene. We will update this story as information becomes available.