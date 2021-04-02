Man injured in stabbing at Woody's Tavern

Apr. 2—LAPEL — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Lapel Police Department with the investigation of a stabbing that took place Thursday.

The stabbing happened about 1:30 a.m. at Woody's Tavern, according to Maj. Joey Cole with the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Cole said Steven T. Henderson, 36, of Elwood was found in a bathroom suffering from several stab wounds.

Henderson was first transported to Community Hospital Anderson and then transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. His condition was listed as stable.

Cole said there is no known motive for the stabbing and leads are being investigated to identify suspects and possible motives.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Crime Stoppers and report anonymously at 765-649-8310 or call Sheriff's Office Investigators at 765-646-9281, ext.1.

