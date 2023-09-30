Man injured in Stockton shooting dies in hospital, suspect arrested: police

An investigation into a Saturday shooting has turned into another homicide case after one victim died in the hospital, according to police. A 28-year-old man has been arrested, police said.

Dominique Naylor was detained Friday in connection with the shooting, according to a Stockton Police Department statement late Friday.

No charges have yet been filed against Naylor, an online search of court records showed Friday evening. Under the law, prosecutors have 48 hours to bring their case against Naylor.

The police statement did not say where or when the 28-year-old was arrested.

Police say the shooting occurred early Saturday morning, a few blocks from Eden Park in downtown Stockton.

Around 2 a.m., officers found two men, ages 20 and 23, suffering gunshot wounds near the 400 block of East Flora Street.

Medics rushed both men to the hospital, police said. The department's statement Friday did not say which man died or on what day.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner has not yet publicly identified the victim.

The homicide brings the number of deadly shootings in Stockton since Saturday to three.

Per police department data, it brings the city's homicide count to 36 this year.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Man shot in Stockton on Saturday dies, suspect Naylor arrested: police