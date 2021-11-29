Man injured in Stoughton shooting outside Central Street apartment complex

STOUGHTON — A man was injured when he was shot in Stoughton on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to The Stō Apartments, at 1793 Central St., about 8:42 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

"One man was taken to the hospital by Stoughton Fire with non-life threatening injuries," police Lt. John Bonney said in a written statement.

Stoughton police and Massachusetts State Police investigate a shooting at The Sto Apartments, at 1793 Central St., on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

At the scene, police appeared to be focused on a white Mercedes-Benz sedan, which had yellow caution tape around it. Officers were using flashlights to peek inside.

As of late Monday morning, police said they did not have a description of the suspect.

"We are asking anyone in that area to call us if you saw anything suspicious to call us at 781-344-2424," Bonney said.

No further information on the shooting was immediately released.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Man injured in Stoughton shooting outside The Sto Apartments complex