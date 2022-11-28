Man injured in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting, police say

A Montgomery man was injured Sunday morning, police say.

Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams said police and fire medics responded at about 9:20 a.m. to the 4900 block of Park Towne Way on report of a subject shot. They located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital.

Williams said there have been no arrests and no further information was available for release.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Shooting left Montgomery man with non-life-threatening injury