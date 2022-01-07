Man injured in Thursday shooting

Jan. 7—The Meridian Police Department is investigating after a shooting Thursday left one man injured.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded at 12:30 p.m. to a shooting call in the 100 block of 3rd Ave, where a male victim had been shot in the lower legs.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment," she said.

Luebbers said investigators suspect a relative of the victim to have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 885-485-8477.