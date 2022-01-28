Man injured Thursday in shooting with Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies in Parkland

A man was injured Thursday in Parkland following a shooting by a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy, but a sheriff’s department spokesman provided few additional details.

No deputies were hurt, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss, but a deputy fired his gun. Moss did not offer any more specifics.

The incident occurred on Pacific Avenue South at Military Road South.

The investigation will be handled by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. Any further information will be released by a team member rather than the Sheriff’s Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.