Man injured in Towson shooting, Baltimore County Police say

A man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday evening in Towson, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to the area of West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots-fired call at 7:30 p.m., and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, said Trae Corbin, a police spokesperson. The man was transported to a hospital.

Corbin said police believe the shooting took place in the area of Washington Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue, near the Towson post office and within blocks of several county government agencies.

The matter is still under investigation, Corbin said.