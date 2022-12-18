Man injured in Tucson shooting

A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday in the 400 block of West Grant Road in Tucson.

The man was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening to a local hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department. Officers checked the area for the shooter but did not find anyone.

The Police Department is investigating.

Police could not provide the time of the call and declined to provide further details.

