Man injured when vehicle falls on him while doing repairs in Fresno. Citizens come to rescue

A man escaped serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle fell on him in east-central Fresno.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department received a call just before 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of East Dakota Avenue of a man who was working on his truck when it fell on him.

The man yelled for help and two citizens were able to remove him from underneath the truck before EMS arrived, police said.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His status was not known, but police said the man will be OK.

The incident comes days after Steven Rexroat, 42, of Fresno was found killed Sunday while doing car repair work.

Deputies responded about 9 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Vagedes Avenue, near the major intersections of North Fruit and West Gettysburg avenues.

Deputies said the accident might have happened earlier, several hours before a passerby noticed the accident and notified authorities.