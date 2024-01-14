Man injured by Virginia Beach police “confronted the officers with a firearm,” officials say

Virginia Beach police have identified the man who was shot and injured by officers Friday evening.

The shooting happenedat 7:04 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Riverfront Court, at an apartment off Birdneck Road near the Oceanfront, according to police. Police said they were dispatched for a “dispute in progress.” When they arrived, police said responding officers knocked on the door and announced their presence.

“A male subject in the residence opened the door and confronted the officers with a firearm,” the update from police reads. “Two VBPD officers discharged their firearms, striking him.”

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Brian Besecker, and VBPD reported that he is in critical, but stable condition. He is charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of domestic assault. More charges are “expected,” according to police. VBPD said none of the responding officers were injured, and all were placed on administrative leave. The shooting is under investigation.

A neighbor told The Virginian-Pilot Saturday the complex is typically quiet, so the shooting was surprising.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com