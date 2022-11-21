Man injured in Washington County shooting

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night.

The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.

The man was shot in the torso one time by the resident, according to the report.

No other information, including the man’s condition, was released.

State police are investigating.

