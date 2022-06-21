Man injured in Washtucna park shooting

Jun. 20—WASHTUCNA — A Washtucna man was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in the Washtucna park early Monday morning.

According to an announcement on social media from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Steve Stone, 35, was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other unspecified charges in addition to the attempted murder charge.

Stone was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred about 4 a.m., when sheriff's deputies received a report of a person being threatened by a male with a pistol wearing a black hoodie. A short time later the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a Washtucna resident reporting that a man had shown up at the house asking for help. The man had been shot at least two times, once in the arm.

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the man who was shot was passing through town.

"The guy in the park was a cyclist," Wagner said. "He was just staying in the park here."

According to the announcement, Stone allegedly approached the victim and accused him of stealing. Stone allegedly told the victim he was not welcome and had to leave, the announcement said, calling him derogatory names and then shooting at him, hitting him at least twice.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, the announcement said. He was transported to East Adams Rural Healthcare in Ritzville, where he was treated and released, it said.

Deputies later located Stone and arrested him without incident, the announcement said. He was allegedly in possession of a .410 revolver that had been stolen.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

