Man injured in weekend shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER ― A 22-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city Sunday morning, police said on Facebook.

Police went to the area of 925 Main St. at about 11:15 Sunday morning for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers assisted the victim at the scene until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital, police said.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637, using the keyword TIPWPD, send a web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police, or call 508-799-8651.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 22-year-old man injured in Worcester shooting