Man injured in West Pensacola Street shooting on Super Bowl Sunday, police say

A man was shot and injured in east Tallahassee Sunday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street at 6:15 p.m., said TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner. The man suffered "non life threatening injuries," she added.

Turner would not comment further on the shooting's exact location or if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

Around 10 p.m., nearly four hours after the shooting, a large police presence stretched the block from South Ocala Road to nearly the end of Ausley Road.

Police tape surrounded the Circle K, at the corner of South Ocala. And at least five evidence markers, which are used to mark pertinent findings like shell casings, were strewn about the scene, too.

The scene of a Sunday evening shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street.

There have been at least 17 shootings in Tallahassee since Jan. 1, resulting in at least 13 injuries and five deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man injured in West Pensacola shooting Tallahassee Police investigate