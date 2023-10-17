Man injured, woman detained in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police.

A little before 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Brigidier Street.

A man was found shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. A female was detained on the scene.

MPD says this remains an ongoing investigation.

