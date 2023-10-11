Man injured, woman perishes in house fire

Oct. 10—An elderly man was burned and his mother perished in a fire Tuesday, Oct. 10 in Anderson County.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, Tuesday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a residential structure fire on ACR 422.

Flores said the homeowner, a 63-year-old male, called 911 to report the fire before trying to escape the blaze.

Neighbors, arriving at the scene prior to law enforcement and fire personnel, saw the man attempting to crawl away from the residence. The neighbors were able to help the homeowner and moved him to safety. A second resident of the home, the homeowner's 83-year-old mother, was not able to escape the fire. The female was found deceased inside the residence.

The homeowner was transported to the Palestine Regional Medical Center by EMS for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Flores said an inquest was performed by Justice of the Peace Judge Gary Thomas, Anderson County Justice Court Precinct #2. Thomas ordered an autopsy to be performed at American Forensics in Mesquite.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is conducting a fire investigation.